NYPD back at Berks landfill on Friday in search for missing man
NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The New York Police Department returned to a landfill on Friday in New Morgan to search for traces of a missing man.
Officers and K-9s were seen at the Conestoga Landfill as they investigated the disappearance and possible homicide of Michael Stewart of Staten Island.
Stewart was last seen on Dec. 20, around the same time he had reportedly gotten into an argument with another man at a bar.
Media reports say police have someone in custody who they expect to charge in the case.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
PSU Berks raises nearly $19K for pediatric cancer
It's the second annual "Inspire The Night" event for Penn State Berks students, an event inspired by Penn State's annual cancer fundraising event THON. Friday's event raised nearly 19,000 dollars to fight pediatric cancer.Read More »
- Community mourns loss of Reading's city council vice president
- City council vice president remembered in death as a fighter for his constituents
- Berks business owners meet for annual 'commissioners update'
- NYPD back at Berks landfill on Friday in search for missing man
- Reading mayor proposes rotating fire hydrants to make more parking
- Reading City Council Vice President John Slifko dies
Latest From The Newsroom
- Squirrel Whisperer details unique bond
- Community mourns loss of Reading's city council vice president
- PSU Berks raises nearly $19K for pediatric cancer
- Wolf inauguration details revealed
- Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award
- Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call
- February SNAP benefits to be paid January 19
- Federal employees receive no paychecks as shutdown nears fourth week
- 1st Winterfest coming to Pottsville
- Government shutdown doesn't keep Valley Forge volunteers away