NYPD back at Berks landfill on Friday in search for missing man

69 News

NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The New York Police Department returned to a landfill on Friday in New Morgan to search for traces of a missing man.

Officers and K-9s were seen at the Conestoga Landfill as they investigated the disappearance and possible homicide of Michael Stewart of Staten Island.

Stewart was last seen on Dec. 20, around the same time he had reportedly gotten into an argument with another man at a bar.

Media reports say police have someone in custody who they expect to charge in the case.