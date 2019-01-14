NYPD: Berks landfill search officially a homicide investigation

69 News

NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The search for a missing man in a Berks landfill is officially being considered a homicide investigation, according to New York Police Department (NYPD) media relations.

NYPD officials began searching the Conestoga landfill just outside of Caernarvon Township last week. Police are investigating the disappearance of Michael Stewart of Staten Island.

Stewart was last seen on Dec. 20, around the same time he had reportedly gotten into an argument with another man at a bar.

Investigators previously used a cadaver dog and heavy equipment in the search.

Some trash collected in New York is taken to a variety of waste transfer stations where it is divided up and then taken to a partnering landfill.

Police were on the scene at the landfill on Monday.