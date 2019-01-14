NYPD: Berks landfill search officially a homicide investigation
NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The search for a missing man in a Berks landfill is officially being considered a homicide investigation, according to New York Police Department (NYPD) media relations.
NYPD officials began searching the Conestoga landfill just outside of Caernarvon Township last week. Police are investigating the disappearance of Michael Stewart of Staten Island.
Stewart was last seen on Dec. 20, around the same time he had reportedly gotten into an argument with another man at a bar.
Investigators previously used a cadaver dog and heavy equipment in the search.
Some trash collected in New York is taken to a variety of waste transfer stations where it is divided up and then taken to a partnering landfill.
Police were on the scene at the landfill on Monday.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction
Exeter Township Supervisors talked about a traffic project at the intersection of Gibraltar and Shelbourne roads that is tentatively scheduled for 2020 during their Monday meeting.Read More »
- Reading City Council votes to override mayor's vetoes
- Food banks watching shutdown closely
- Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death
- RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township
- Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
- TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations
- Gunman in NJ armed standoff fatally shot by police
- Twin home damaged in Carbon County fire
- New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced
- LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety
- LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand
- Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital
- Updated Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction