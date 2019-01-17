NYPD ends search for missing man at Berks landfill
NEW MORGAN, Pa. - The New York Police Department (NYPD) has ended the search for a missing man at the Conestoga landfill outside of Caernarvon Township, according to local authorities.
The NYPD ended the search, which was considered a homicide investigation, on Wednesday.
Police were investigating the disappearance of Michael Stewart of Staten Island. Stewart was last seen on Dec. 20, around the same time he had reportedly gotten into an argument with another man at a bar.
The Berks Coroner's Office has not been notified that remains were found.
Investigators previously used a cadaver dog and heavy equipment in the search.
