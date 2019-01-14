Officials respond to couch on fire in Reading home
READING, Pa. - Officials responded to a fire in Reading on Monday morning.
The fire was reported in a home in the 300 block of S. 17th 1/2 Street.
Officials say a woman on oxygen removed her mask to light a cigarette and accidentally set her couch on fire.
The woman put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, but because of her breathing issues, the chemicals from the fire extinguisher need to be cleaned before she can return to her home.
There were no reported injuries.
