Officials respond to couch on fire in Reading home

READING, Pa. - Officials responded to a fire in Reading on Monday morning.

The fire was reported in a home in the 300 block of S. 17th 1/2 Street.

Officials say a woman on oxygen removed her mask to light a cigarette and accidentally set her couch on fire.

The woman put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, but because of her breathing issues, the chemicals from the fire extinguisher need to be cleaned before she can return to her home.

There were no reported injuries.