Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
READING, Pa. - Police in Reading were on the scene of a reported shooting Monday evening.
The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hill Road near City Park.
Initial reports indicate one person has been shot in the head. Police confirmed the shooting was fatal.
Police say they are canvassing the neighborhood in and around Hill Road.
The fire department, police and other officials are on the scene.
The shooting is the seventh in a string of violence in Reading with six previous shootings in the last few weeks.
The shootings include a man who was shot on Penn Street and a woman who was standing outside a store and hit in the legs at Walnut and North 10th streets.
There were three other shootings on Oct. 26, Oct. 22, and Oct. 19. One of them was fatal.
Follow 69 News for more updates.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park
Reading police responded to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Hill Road, across the street from City Park, around 6 p.m. to find a man shot in the head outside his home.Read More »
- Reading City Council holds special meeting
- Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
- Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident
- Midterm election turnout expected to reach record numbers
- Bieber bus riders look forward to return of NYC service
- Kutztown University police identify individual who vandalized buildings
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
- Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart
- Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase
- Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park
- Reading City Council holds special meeting
- Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal
- Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection
- Closely contested races to watch for Tuesday
- Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday
- Tax hike included in Allentown's proposed 2019 budget