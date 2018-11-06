READING, Pa. - Police in Reading were on the scene of a reported shooting Monday evening.

The shooting was reported around 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Hill Road near City Park.

Initial reports indicate one person has been shot in the head. Police confirmed the shooting was fatal.

Police say they are canvassing the neighborhood in and around Hill Road.

The fire department, police and other officials are on the scene.

The shooting is the seventh in a string of violence in Reading with six previous shootings in the last few weeks.

The shootings include a man who was shot on Penn Street and a woman who was standing outside a store and hit in the legs at Walnut and North 10th streets.

There were three other shootings on Oct. 26, Oct. 22, and Oct. 19. One of them was fatal.

