Officials serve search warrant in Pottstown after drug activity
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police served a search warrant Thursday morning after an investigation of suspected drug activity.
The Pottstown Police Department with the assistance of Montgomery County SWAT served the search warrant in the 300 block of Beech Street in Pottstown.
The owner of the home was present at the time of the search. No one else was located in the residence.
Officials collected weapons, controlled substance, cash and paraphernalia for packaging controlled substance.
Police did not take anyone into custody at the time the search was conducted.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
New voting system coming to Berks County
Berks County residents will soon have a new voting system. Thursday morning, Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach announced that the county is hoping to have a new voting system in place by the 2019 general election.Read More »
- Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery
- Water main break affects service in Bernville Borough
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Officials serve search warrant in Pottstown after drug activity
- Folks go 'turkey bowling' for event to support Greater Berks Food Bank
- Royals 3-game win streak ends
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery
- Updated WFMZ, Salvation Army prepare for Coat Drive
- Updated $10,000 reward offered in Lansdale cold case homicide
- Updated New voting system coming to Berks County
- Updated Water main break affects service in Bernville Borough
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Officials serve search warrant in Pottstown after drug activity
- Life Lessons: Sleep while traveling
- Elderly woman hit, killed by vehicle while crossing road in Pine Grove
- Allentown City Council designates $200K for building demolition