Officials serve search warrant in Pottstown after drug activity

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police served a search warrant Thursday morning after an investigation of suspected drug activity.

The Pottstown Police Department with the assistance of Montgomery County SWAT served the search warrant in the 300 block of Beech Street in Pottstown.

The owner of the home was present at the time of the search. No one else was located in the residence.

Officials collected weapons, controlled substance, cash and paraphernalia for packaging controlled substance.

Police did not take anyone into custody at the time the search was conducted.