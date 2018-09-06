Officials: Spontaneous combustion of hay sparked barn fire
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Investigators have determined the cause of a two-alarm fire that destroyed a 19th-century barn in Berks County over the weekend.
Officials said the fire was sparked by spontaneous combustion of hay that was inside the barn in the 1200 block of Pineland Road in Exeter Township.
The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday and went to two alarms before firefighters from multiple companies could bring it under control about 90 minutes later.
The barn's owner suffered minor injuries to her back while leading horses to safety, officials said.
