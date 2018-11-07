One Tank Trip: Reading Public Museum

READING, Pa. - Claude Monet was a French artist. He has more than 200 paintings in his water lilies series.

Monet is making his debut in Reading, not with a water lily, but also with the seaside scene: "Path in the Wheat Fields at Pourville."

"Across the Atlantic: Impressionism through the French Lens" is one of the latest exhibits at the Reading Public Museum.

"This was actually a genre that was very much criticized because it looked unfinished," said Museum Educator Rebeka Birch.

Unrefined with dabs of paint and short, visible brushstrokes. Not everything had to be painted in such precise detail. Artists were using their impressions, transferring them to canvas and in turn allowing us to use our impressions to interpret what we were seeing.

Impressionism is an art form that began in the 1870s. The genre was named after Monet's piece titled "Impressionism, Sunset."

The artists who created the form weren't allowed in the traditional salons in France. They had to find their own place to gather and exhibit.

"They would go outside. It was the first group of artists who said, 'hey, we are leaving the studio and we are going out to the countryside. We are going to paint things that are commonplace,'" added Birch.

The invention that allowed them to do it? Pre-mixed paint in a tube.

You can thank the portable tin tubes for all this.

There are more than 65 paintings and works on paper in this exhibit, all but two from the museum's own collection.

"We have Degas. We have Renior," said Birch.

Outside on the museum's front step, is a Seward Johnson sculpture inspired by Renior's "Dance in the Country." This one bronze and life-sized.

It pairs well with what's upstairs on the second floor. Paintings that found a home in our neck of the woods as artists here embraced the freedom impressionism afforded them.

"This was a very popular form in Pennsylvania and New England. They were painting in Bucks County, Montgomery County, Philadelphia so very close by. We even have a Baum," explained Birch.

That's Walter Emerson Baum, founder of Allentown's Baum School of Art as well as the Allentown Art Museum. There's a Reading connection, too, with artist Mary Hiester Reed and her hollyhocks.

The Lehigh Valley and Berks County making an impression on a One Tank Trip to the Reading Public Museum.

