Berks

Overturned tractor trailer closes ramp on Route 222

By:

Posted: Jan 14, 2019 12:08 PM EST

Updated: Jan 14, 2019 12:08 PM EST

WYOMISSING, Pa. - An overturned tractor trailer closed a ramp on Route 222 northbound Monday morning. 

Police say the tractor trailer was traveling too fast around a corner and overturned. 

Additionally, ice from the top of the tractor trailer fell onto Route 12 and did minor damage to a passing vehicle, police said.

There were no injuries. 

Officials closed the ramp by the Inn at Reading for a little over two hours because of the truck. 

The roadway opened shortly before noon. 

