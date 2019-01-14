Overturned tractor trailer closes ramp on Route 222

69 News

WYOMISSING, Pa. - An overturned tractor trailer closed a ramp on Route 222 northbound Monday morning.

Police say the tractor trailer was traveling too fast around a corner and overturned.

Additionally, ice from the top of the tractor trailer fell onto Route 12 and did minor damage to a passing vehicle, police said.

There were no injuries.

Officials closed the ramp by the Inn at Reading for a little over two hours because of the truck.

The roadway opened shortly before noon.