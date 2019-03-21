Pa. House passes bill to fight blight, help small businesses

69 News

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A bill to help Pennsylvania municipalities reduce blight is now headed to the state Senate.

The House of Representatives voted 192-2 to pass H.B. 324, which would offer the state's municipalities a new mechanism to reduce blight while supporting local microenterprises that employ as many as five people.

"Developing microenterprises would not only help create jobs, but also make our communities more attractive places to live and work," said Berks County state Rep. Tom Caltagirone, the Democratic chair of the House Urban Affairs Committee. "If enacted, the bill will enable cities and communities like Reading to utilize existing administrative entities, including municipal authorities, acquire blighted property and issue loans to microbusinesses, providing more opportunities to re-use downtown buildings and support small businesses."

If the bill passes the Senate and is signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf, it will allow for the creation of programs to provide loan assistance to low-income Pennsylvania to establish microenterprises and property tax abatement for properties used to develop such businesses.