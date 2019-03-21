Pa. House passes bill to fight blight, help small businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A bill to help Pennsylvania municipalities reduce blight is now headed to the state Senate.
The House of Representatives voted 192-2 to pass H.B. 324, which would offer the state's municipalities a new mechanism to reduce blight while supporting local microenterprises that employ as many as five people.
"Developing microenterprises would not only help create jobs, but also make our communities more attractive places to live and work," said Berks County state Rep. Tom Caltagirone, the Democratic chair of the House Urban Affairs Committee. "If enacted, the bill will enable cities and communities like Reading to utilize existing administrative entities, including municipal authorities, acquire blighted property and issue loans to microbusinesses, providing more opportunities to re-use downtown buildings and support small businesses."
If the bill passes the Senate and is signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf, it will allow for the creation of programs to provide loan assistance to low-income Pennsylvania to establish microenterprises and property tax abatement for properties used to develop such businesses.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Work to close Pa. Turnpike between Morgantown, Downingtown
Construction work will close a stretch of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Berks and Chester counties for part of the coming weekend.Read More »
- US Rep. Houlahan 'hopeful' for Reading Eagle's future
- Man killed in head-on crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
- Topton man, 23, dies after car hits tree in Longswamp
- Mobile opioid treatment clinic makes stop in Reading
- Reading Eagle's CFO proposes plan to keep newspaper local
- Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting, carjacking in Reading
Latest From The Newsroom
- Luxury lines Stabler Arena for the Lehigh Valley Auto Show
- Man killed in head-on crash on Route 222 in Maidencreek
- Updated Rendell: 'AOC does not speak for the Democratic Party'
- Updated PPL Plaza sheriff's sale postponed until April
- Pennsylvania jobless rate drops to lowest rate on record
- US Rep. Houlahan 'hopeful' for Reading Eagle's future
- Work to close Pa. Turnpike between Morgantown, Downingtown
- Weezer to headline Musikfest on Aug. 5
- Sue and Stu both fight breast cancer
- Wilson school resource officer a big hit at baseball practice