Pa.'s new lieutenant governor talks of ties to Berks

HARRISBURG, Pa. - As Pennsylvania sees a familiar face stay in the governor's office, a new face appears in the lieutenant governor's chair.

Newly sworn-in Lt. Gov. John Fetterman sat down in the chair behind his new desk in the state Capitol for the first time Tuesday afternoon for a one-on-one, exclusive interview with 69 News.

"What's the journey been like?" WFMZ's Jim Vasil asked.

"It's been incredibly humbling and gratifying," Fetterman said.

The new lieutenant governor is the former mayor of Braddock, Allegheny County, near Pittsburgh. He grew up in York County, but his story started in Berks County, and he has strong ties to Reading and the surrounding suburbs.

"I was born August of 1969 in Reading Hospital," Fetterman said. "I graduated in '91 from Albright College."

Also laden in his roots: many summer days at Schell's Dairy Swirl in Muhlenberg Township.

"Just quintessential Berks and fond memories there," Fetterman said. "It's incredibly moving to me when I take my own children there, and I was their age, and it's surreal to know that 40 years ago I was doing the exact same thing, going to Schell's."

He said he prefers Sheetz over Wawa, and he has a favorite sandwich shop in Berks, too: V&S Sandwiches.

"The tuna, the cheese steak," he said. "Given my choice, that's what I would have right now."

He said he's enjoyed the journey to the lieutenant governor's office and has a message for Reading, a city he calls one of the great cities of the commonwealth.

"I would just like the people of Reading to know that they have a friend and an ally, and really a member of their extended family in the lieutenant governor's office," Fetterman said.