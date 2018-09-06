Pa. Sen. Schwank hosts aging parent conference in Reading

READING, Pa. - In honor of her late mother, State Senator Judy Schwank is teaching others about caring for aging parents.

"This conference gives people the information to make those choices, to begin the journey of discovering what they need to do to prepare. We're all gonna go through it," Pennsylvania Senator Judy Schwank said.

With nearly 17 percent of Berks County's residents over the age of 65, Schwank hosted an Aging Parent Conference at Alvernia University in Reading. Experts spoke about eldercare and legal and financial issues.

"We want to know we're doing the right thing. We want to know that we're respecting the folks that we love and are caring for," conference attendee Santo Marabella said.

Another program at the conference is dementia live, which uses headsets and glasses to simulate what it's like to have dementia.

"As you age, especially someone who has dementia, or someone that wears a hearing aid, they will hear you, but they're hearing everything around you, so it's heightened," wellness educator Kathy Roberts said.

Participants in this session wore the headsets, in addition to dark glasses, which simulated macular degeneration and glaucoma. Then they had to complete what are normally simple tasks.

"It was confusing," conference attendee Theresa Barbieri said. "I was just walking around aimlessly because they had all this noise coming into your head, you couldn't see anything."

Theresa Barbieri's mom has had dementia for the past 10 years. She says the simulation and the conference have been a big help.

"Hopefully it helps me be a little more understanding when she is having difficulties," Barbieri said.