Pa. State Police veteran hired as Exeter's new police chief

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A Chester County native who rose through the ranks of the Pennsylvania State Police will soon become Exeter Township's top cop.

The township's supervisors Monday night approved the hiring of Wendell Morris as the new chief of the Exeter Township Police Department. The West Chester native will be sworn in at the supervisors' meeting on April 8.

Morris, a graduate of the FBI National Academy, joined the state police in 1993 and was initially assigned to Philadelphia-based Troop K.

As he progressed through the ranks of corporal in 1999, sergeant in 2008, lieutenant in 2012, captain in 2014, and major in 2017, he also served in Troops F (Montoursville), J (Lancaster), and H (Harrisburg).

Morris' promotion to major led to his assignment as the director of PSP's Bureau of Integrity and Professional Standards.

Morris replaces Christopher Neidert, who retired as Exeter's chief in December after 31 years on the force, the last 13 of which were as chief.

Neidert has gone on to serve as the director of security for Penn State Health St. Joseph in Bern Township.