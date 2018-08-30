Parking restrictions to be enforced near ICE center in Berks

READING, Pa. - A new ordinance passed by the Berks County commissioners on Thursday to enforce parking restrictions near the Berks Family Residential Center in Bern Township has sparked new controversy, particularly among protesters who packed the meeting to ask for the ordinance be voted down.

County Welfare and Berks roads are the roads where no parking will be enforced. The move follows the arrest in July of protesters who sat in the street and blocked the roads.

That caused safety concerns, so Bern Township police went to the commissioners to come up with a proactive solution, just in case.

The recent protests outside the center prompted police to request help from the Berks County commissioners, so the commissioners passed the ordinance.

"This is a proactive measure that was requested by the Bern Township Police Department," said Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt. "As the crowds become more frequent, they've become larger some of them have become disruptive."

There is already no parking outside the center, which houses undocumented immigrant families and is operated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Police said their enforcement was limited, because County Welfare and Berks roads are county-owned.

"We just want to make free flow for emergency responders," Barnhardt said.

The ordinance, drawn up weeks before the meeting, wasn't something everyone could get behind.

"It said things like it shall be illegal to annoy and disturb and offend legal authorities," said Jane Palmer with Indivisible Berks.

Palmer said the kind of language that was in the ordinance shuts down protests. That's what drew most of the people to the meeting. That language was removed after the ACLU spoke with the county legal team.

"In terms of vagueness, those are the terms that were removed," said Berks County Solicitor Christine Sadler.

"I call this a victory," Palmer said. "This is a victory. They were trying to silence us."

The commissioners said the ordinance wasn't meant to stop protests, but to help keep the roads clear.

The ordinance will take effect in 10 days.