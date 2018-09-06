Penn National picks vacant Sears near York for mini-casino

SPRINGETTSBURY TWP., Pa. - Berks County-based Penn National Gaming has selected a site for one of two mini-casinos it plans to open in Pennsylvania.

The company said it has an option agreement with the owners of the York Galleria Mall off Route 30 in Springettsbury Township, York County, to locate its proposed Hollywood Casino York on the first floor of the former Sears store.

"We believe this location, together with our second Category 4 license in Berks County, will provide us a great opportunity to generate new revenues in the Commonwealth while protecting our existing market share in Central Pennsylvania," Eric Schippers, a company spokesman, said in a statement to 69 News on Thursday.

Schippers said Penn National plans to disclose additional information about its plans in York County on September 12, when it files its application with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

Penn National, headquartered in Wyomissing, won the license to operate up to 750 slot machines and 30 table games in York County with a bid of $50.1 million in the PGCB's first auction of mini-casino licenses in January.

The company won a second license in April, with a bid of just $3 over the state's $7.5 million minimum. A site for that mini-casino has not yet been announced, but plans are for it to be located within 15 miles of a point it identified in West Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. That area includes part of Berks County, including all of Reading.

Lawmakers authorized 10 new mini-casino licenses last year to raise money for Pennsylvania's tattered finances.

Penn National and the other owners of Pennsylvania's 12 casinos were eligible to bid and ultimately snapped up five licenses for $127 million. Full-fledged casinos can operate up to 5,000 slot machines and at least 250 table games.