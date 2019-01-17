PennDot crews prep in Berks ahead of round of winter weather

MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The threat of winter weather forced PennDot to get to work early on treating the roads, officials said. PennDOT crews got started putting the brine solution on area highways Wednesday night. Once the snow starts falling, the salt and plow trucks will hit the road.

"They're talking about wind. They're talking about ice. They're talking about a little bit of everything," said Rick Stone with PennDOT.

PennDOT crews will be working around the clock and they say they're ready for whatever comes our way.

"We have guys out now, men working throughout the storm and throughout the weekend depending on how this storm develops," Stone said.

At the height of the storm, PennDOT said 40 department crews will be out along with 20 contractors.

"Depending on how this one rolls with temperatures and snowfall rates and how long it takes for us to clean up, we're just going to keep going with the shifts," said Stone.

The approaching snow has many thinking back to the blast of snow that hit the area in November, causing accidents and backups on I-78.

"What happened in November, we had one or two inches of snow fall rates during rush hour so the worst timing at the highest snow fall rate," he said.

PennDOT doesn't anticipate another situation like that, but officials will be keeping a close watch on things and they're urging people to be careful during the storms.

"The best thing they can do is don't travel if they don't have to. If you do have to travel, give yourself extra time. Make sure you have an emergency kit."

Specifically for Reading, public works officials say starting at the beginning of January they have overnight crews already staffed so they’ve already started treating the roads. They expect half a dozen crews to be out Thursday night.