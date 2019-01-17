PennDot crews prep in Berks ahead of round of winter weather
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The threat of winter weather forced PennDot to get to work early on treating the roads, officials said. PennDOT crews got started putting the brine solution on area highways Wednesday night. Once the snow starts falling, the salt and plow trucks will hit the road.
"They're talking about wind. They're talking about ice. They're talking about a little bit of everything," said Rick Stone with PennDOT.
PennDOT crews will be working around the clock and they say they're ready for whatever comes our way.
"We have guys out now, men working throughout the storm and throughout the weekend depending on how this storm develops," Stone said.
At the height of the storm, PennDOT said 40 department crews will be out along with 20 contractors.
"Depending on how this one rolls with temperatures and snowfall rates and how long it takes for us to clean up, we're just going to keep going with the shifts," said Stone.
The approaching snow has many thinking back to the blast of snow that hit the area in November, causing accidents and backups on I-78.
"What happened in November, we had one or two inches of snow fall rates during rush hour so the worst timing at the highest snow fall rate," he said.
PennDOT doesn't anticipate another situation like that, but officials will be keeping a close watch on things and they're urging people to be careful during the storms.
"The best thing they can do is don't travel if they don't have to. If you do have to travel, give yourself extra time. Make sure you have an emergency kit."
Specifically for Reading, public works officials say starting at the beginning of January they have overnight crews already staffed so they’ve already started treating the roads. They expect half a dozen crews to be out Thursday night.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
PennDot crews prep in Berks ahead of round of winter weather
The threat of winter weather forced PennDot to get to work early on treating the roads, officials said. PennDOT crews got started putting the brine solution on area highways Wednesday night. Once the snow starts falling, the salt and plow trucks...Read More »
- Kutztown barbershop continues with reading initiative
- Berks craft breweries team up again to restore statue
- Coroner looks for Reading man's next of kin
- Commissioner asks residents to help keep Heim in county hands
- Crews in the region begin preparations for winter weather storms
- Former Governor Mifflin Soccer Club treasurer arrested on theft charges
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Verdict reached in Hupperterz trial
- Tonight's appetizer: A coating to a few inches of light snow
- Updated Officials announce arrest of New Jersey priest for alleged sexual assault
- Updated PennDot crews prep in Berks ahead of round of winter weather
- Lehigh County offers extreme winter weather tips
- Updated Local lawmakers trying to help end shutdown
- Updated Preparations begin for winter weather activity
- Updated Kutztown barbershop continues with reading initiative
- Updated Warren County Habitat for Humanity helps build house for New Jersey family
- Updated Berks craft breweries team up again to restore statue