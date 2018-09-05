People seek relief from September heat

WYOMISSING, Pa. - During our September scorcher, fall sports have gotten a little too heated.

"I'm just waiting for it to be over," Wyomissing Head Football Coach Bob Wolfrum said. "Our kids have done really well, but yeah, you get too many days of 90 plus and high humidity, it just wears on you."

"It's a little rough," running back Nolan Babb said. "(It’s) not one of the most fun things to do in the world, but it's just something you have to get through."

The Wyomissing Spartans take water breaks every 10 minutes, and the next practice has been moved to a 6 a.m. start time to beat the heat.

"Drinking a lot during the day, making sure during breaks your helmets are off, getting plenty of food for energy," Babb said.

Getting plenty of water was also key at the Wyomissing girls' soccer game.

"With the heat today, we have to have more subs than usual," team captain Corinne Laino said. "We're really really slow, and (it’s) just taking a toll on us. (It’s) harder to breathe, and our legs are just exhausted."

Even those who aren't on a field looked for ways to keep cool as temperature felts like 100 degrees. In Perry Township, people lined up to get homemade ice cream at Candy's.

"It's refreshing when it's hot," co-owner Candy Krumanocker said. "Especially today, the last couple days it's been really hot. More or less they came in to cool off."

Helen Shirey, a regular customer at Candy's, spent the evening eating ice cream with her husband and daughter.

"We come quite frequently during the summer because of the weather, you know when it's really hot we stop and get ice cream," Shirey said.