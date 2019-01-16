Person rescued, 6 displaced in Reading row home fire
READING, Pa. - One person was rescued from a row home when it caught fire Tuesday afternoon.
Flames broke out just before 2 p.m. in the 900 block of Franklin Street.
Firefighters said the person they rescued was taken to Reading Hospital.
The fire also caused damage to two neighboring homes.
The Red Cross said it is providing help to six people who were displaced.
