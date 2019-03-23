Person sent to hospital after pedestrian accident in Reading
READING, Pa. - A pedestrian accident in Reading sent one person to the hospital Friday.
It happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the area of South Fifth and Chestnut streets.
Police had closed South Fifth between Chestnut and Franklin while they tried to figure out what happened.
There's no word on the injured person's condition.
