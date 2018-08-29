Plans in place for 12th annual West Reading Fall Fest
Event set for September 15 on Penn Avenue
WEST READING, Pa. - Temperatures nearing triple digits make it hard to think about fall, but don't tell that to the folks in West Reading.
The West Reading Community Revitalization Foundation and Love West Reading are finalizing plans for the borough's 12th annual Fall Fest on Penn Avenue.
The family friendly event is set to take place on Saturday, September 15, from noon until 9 p.m., between Fourth and Seventh avenues.
Organizers on Wednesday announced some details of the event, which will include seasonal cuisine from local restaurants, a craft beer garden, artisan vendors, art displays, crafts and children's activities, and two stages of live music.
Headlining the main stage at Sixth and Penn avenues will be North Carolina's Southern Culture on the Skids, offering a mix of surf, rockabilly, R&B, and country-fried garage with a side of psych and Americana.
The main stage will also feature performances by Drew and the Blue, The Youngers, Frozen Poet, Cloud Party, BE, Crop Circle, and Shawn Davis and the Black Ties.
The community stage at Seventh and Penn avenues will include performances by The Midnight Antics, Gleasons Drift, Double Crossed, Royal Wedding, Sweaty Money, The Resistance, and Erin Margaret Linderman.
The VF Outlet and Sly Fox Brewing Company are serving as sponsors of the event. Sly Fox, which is planning to open a brew pub at the nearby VF Outlet Center, will host a craft beer garden at the festival.
