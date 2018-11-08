Police charge 7 with 24/7 drug operation
READING, Pa. - Police have charged seven individuals with running a 24/7 drug operation out of a house on the 100 block of Mulberry Street in Reading.
Officers learned that the address had become a 24/7 drug operation where the drug dealers would set up the operation outside of the back door to distribute illegal drugs.
Officers forced entrance and seized firearms, synthetic marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia inside.
Jesus Santiago-Caceres, 19, homeless; Moesha Pierce, 20, Reading; Ricardo Rivera, 24, Reading; Yahel Rivera-Dones, 21, Reading; Josue Velez-Maldonado, 33, Reading; Williama Caba, 31, Spring Township; and Antonio Rodriguez-Melendez, 43 have all been charged.
All seven are facing various drug charges including manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, conspiracy, use of possession of drug paraphernalia and other related charges.
The seven individuals are being held in Berks County Jail and all are unable to post bail.
