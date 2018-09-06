Police: Driver failed to yield on 422, hit forensics truck

WEST READING, Pa. - A crash that closed a stretch of the West Shore Bypass for about an hour Wednesday afternoon was caused by a driver who failed to yield to oncoming traffic, according to West Reading police.

The vehicle at fault entered Route 422 West from the Penn Street Bridge and subsequently struck a vehicle belonging to the Berks County district attorney's forensic services unit, police said.

The impact pushed the forensics truck into the highway's concrete median. Its driver was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township and later released, police said.

No charges have been filed, as the crash remains under investigation, police said.

Both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the bypass were closed until the scene could be cleared.