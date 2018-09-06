Police: Driver failed to yield on 422, hit forensics truck
WEST READING, Pa. - A crash that closed a stretch of the West Shore Bypass for about an hour Wednesday afternoon was caused by a driver who failed to yield to oncoming traffic, according to West Reading police.
The vehicle at fault entered Route 422 West from the Penn Street Bridge and subsequently struck a vehicle belonging to the Berks County district attorney's forensic services unit, police said.
The impact pushed the forensics truck into the highway's concrete median. Its driver was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Bern Township and later released, police said.
No charges have been filed, as the crash remains under investigation, police said.
Both westbound lanes and one eastbound lane of the bypass were closed until the scene could be cleared.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Domestic violence prevention advocates push for new law
A bill in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives aims to keep guns away from people who are subject to final protection from abuse orders.Read More »
- Penn National picks vacant Sears near York for mini-casino
- Hope Rescue Mission seeks temporary use of a kitchen
- Sly Fox invites investment in brewery's new pub in Berks
- Topton pool holds 'Doggie Paddle' to help animal sanctuary
- Police: Driver failed to yield on 422, hit forensics truck
- Berks Eagles fans flock to Super Bowl champs' season opener
Latest From The Newsroom
- Department store Bon-Ton says it's coming back
- Eagles fans celebrate at Penn's Landing ahead of season opener
- Allentown School District lets students leave early
- Giorgi family awards $3.1M grant to Humane Pennsylvania
- Updated Topton pool holds 'Doggie Paddle' to help animal sanctuary
- Updated East Stroudsburg Education Association to strike Monday
- Updated Domestic violence prevention advocates push for new law
- Updated Slate Belt regional police required to wear body-worn cameras
- Updated Confirmation hearing for Kavanaugh continues into day 3
- New Hope Rescue Mission seeks temporary use of a kitchen