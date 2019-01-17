Police find man with bag of 40 diamonds during traffic stop
READING, Pa. - Police found an unusual item when conducting a traffic stop Wednesday night in Reading.
Police pulled over a vehicle that had expired registration. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Salvatore Israel Wheeler, 24, and the passenger in the vehicle was identified as Jacob Robert Daniels, 24.
Police smelled marijuana in the car and Wheeler handed the officer a container of the drug.
Upon searching the men, police found a large amount of money on Daniels. Officers searched the car and found drug paraphernalia as well as a clear bag containing 40 small diamonds, which was in Daniels' backpack.
According to Central Berks Regional Police Department, Daniels said he had the diamonds because he is a gem dealer and makes jewelry.
Both men are facing charges of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and other drug charges.
Police are investigating where the diamonds came from.
