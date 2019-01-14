Police go above and beyond to help partially blind man who had wheelchair stolen
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Officers with the Exeter Township Police Department in Berks County went above and beyond the call of duty for a partially blind man who had his wheelchair stolen from his front porch this weekend.
He'll be able to get around again thanks to them. The officers' actions show how the best in human nature can arise from a crime that brought out its worst.
Township police not only responded to the call, but made it right again, after a man called to say his wheelchair was stolen from his front porch.
With no surveillance footage, police are asking Woodgate Apartment residents for tips.
"We're asking our neighbors, our residents, if they saw anything suspicious or if they saw somebody pushing a wheelchair to give us a call," said Sgt. Sean Fullerton.
The victim, who chose not to be identified yet, suffers from multiple sclerosis which causes his paralysis and partial blindness. His wheels are his mobility.
"That is his freedom. That's how he gets around, so to be losing something like that, it could be devastating to somebody," Fullerton said.
Police said they weren't going to let him go without his wheelchair.
"It was important for us to find a replacement for him and it's not easy to find a replacement wheelchair on a Sunday afternoon," Fullerton said.
That is until they received one to deliver from Life Lion EMS.
Police also gave him a lock for the wheelchair.
