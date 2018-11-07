Police identify man fatally shot near City Park in Reading

READING, Pa. - Police have identified the man shot dead in Reading Monday night.

Ranciel Natera, 30, died after he was found shot in the head outside his apartment building in the 1200 block of Hill Road, across from City Park.

It happened around 6 p.m.

Police say Natera, of Reading, was targeted. He was known to police, investigators said.

In 2016, Natera had been arrested for an undercover drug operation and charged with multiple drug violations.

It's the latest in a string of violence in the city over the past few weeks. There have been seven shootings since late October.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.