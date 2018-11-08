Police identify suspect in fatal North 9th Street shooting

READING, Pa. - Police have identified the suspect in the Oct. 19 fatal shooting in the 900 block of North 9th Street in Reading.

According to Captain Paul Reilly from the Reading Police Department, Joaquin Ortiz-Ayala has been charged with the homicide for the fatal shooting of Felix Carrasquillo, 30.

Ortiz-Ayala allegedly met with Carrasquillo to discuss the sale of car stereo speakers. Around 8 p.m., they got into a verbal argument and Carrasquillo went back to his vehicle. Police say Ortiz-Ayala is observed to then pull out a firearm and fire shots in Carrasquillo's direction, hitting him in the torso.

Ortiz-Ayala is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.