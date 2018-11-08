Police identify suspect in fatal North 9th Street shooting
READING, Pa. - Police have identified the suspect in the Oct. 19 fatal shooting in the 900 block of North 9th Street in Reading.
According to Captain Paul Reilly from the Reading Police Department, Joaquin Ortiz-Ayala has been charged with the homicide for the fatal shooting of Felix Carrasquillo, 30.
Ortiz-Ayala allegedly met with Carrasquillo to discuss the sale of car stereo speakers. Around 8 p.m., they got into a verbal argument and Carrasquillo went back to his vehicle. Police say Ortiz-Ayala is observed to then pull out a firearm and fire shots in Carrasquillo's direction, hitting him in the torso.
Ortiz-Ayala is not in custody and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
If you have information on his whereabouts, contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Sears at Berkshire Mall closing
Sears, a household name for more than a century, is closing its store at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing. The mall received word on the closing Thursday.Read More »
- Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Norfolk Southern police enforce trespassers in Reading
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Man arrives home, interrupts armed robbery
- Sears at Berkshire Mall to close
- Police identify suspect in fatal North 9th Street shooting
Latest From The Newsroom
- 1 victim identified in fatal Lehigh Township crash
- Diocese of Allentown to create compensation program for clergy abuse survivors
- Quakertown School Board ponders meeting changes
- Man in custody after crashing into Douglass Township home
- Sears at Berkshire Mall closing
- No tax increase slated for Salisbury in 2019 budget
- Reading police name suspect in North Ninth Street fatal shooting
- Bethlehem Planning Commission split on plan to turn a house into a financial office
- Solid quarter reported by EnerSys
- New Jersey man arrested in relation to string of Hackettstown incidents