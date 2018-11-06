Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park
READING, Pa. - Reading police responded to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Hill Road, across the street from City Park, around 6 p.m. to find a man shot in the head outside his home.
"The person that was shot is deceased," Chief Andres Dominguez said. "The investigation is just beginning."
According to police, the man has been on their radar in the past.
"He's known to the police, yes," Dominguez said. "There's somebody there that recognized him. He has a history."
The man who owns the building says he knew the man.
"He was really a genuine person, a really nice person, and to see something so devastating like this it just really hurts," Odaly Portes, the man who owns the property, said. "It's unfortunate, sometimes people have certain situations. I can't explain how or why this took place and it's just unfortunate because that kind of puts an impact and effects us all."
It's an effect that continues to ripple through Reading, on the heels of six previous shootings.
"I realize people are worried because there's been a string of them," Dominguez said. "Like I said, we've looked into all of them, there's no real connection. There's usually another criminal element involved with another criminal element. That's what most of them are."
If you have any information, you are asked to contact Reading police.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park
Reading police responded to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Hill Road, across the street from City Park, around 6 p.m. to find a man shot in the head outside his home.Read More »
- Reading City Council holds special meeting
- Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
- Community rallies around family who lost son in car accident
- Midterm election turnout expected to reach record numbers
- Bieber bus riders look forward to return of NYC service
- Kutztown University police identify individual who vandalized buildings
Latest From The Newsroom
- Reading police respond to fatal shooting; reports of man shot in head
- Buck makes his way into Bethlehem Township Walmart
- Allentown homeowners likely to see property tax increase
- Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park
- Reading City Council holds special meeting
- Whitehall Commissioners consider shopping center proposal
- Bethlehem Township seeks safer intersection
- Closely contested races to watch for Tuesday
- Flooding leaves Emmaus High School closed through Thursday
- Tax hike included in Allentown's proposed 2019 budget