Police investigating fatal shooting near City Park

READING, Pa. - Reading police responded to an apartment building in the 1200 block of Hill Road, across the street from City Park, around 6 p.m. to find a man shot in the head outside his home.

"The person that was shot is deceased," Chief Andres Dominguez said. "The investigation is just beginning."

According to police, the man has been on their radar in the past.

"He's known to the police, yes," Dominguez said. "There's somebody there that recognized him. He has a history."

The man who owns the building says he knew the man.

"He was really a genuine person, a really nice person, and to see something so devastating like this it just really hurts," Odaly Portes, the man who owns the property, said. "It's unfortunate, sometimes people have certain situations. I can't explain how or why this took place and it's just unfortunate because that kind of puts an impact and effects us all."

It's an effect that continues to ripple through Reading, on the heels of six previous shootings.

"I realize people are worried because there's been a string of them," Dominguez said. "Like I said, we've looked into all of them, there's no real connection. There's usually another criminal element involved with another criminal element. That's what most of them are."

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Reading police.