Police investigating latest in a string of shootings in Reading

READING, Pa. - The seventh shooting in the city of Reading since late October left a man dead. Police say someone shot a man in the head outside his apartment in the 1200 block of Hill Road, a quiet neighborhood across the street from City Park.

"That was a rare area. Not too much happens in that area. Even if we had a hundred officers out last night, they wouldn't have been patrolling that area because that's not one of the high crime areas," said Reading Police Chief Andres Dominguez.

Police say the man was targeted.

"I think the citizens can feel safe... random acts of violence aren't occurring," said Dominguez.

Reading Mayor Wally Scott is monitoring the ongoing violence and looking for solutions.

"I've always been advocating for cameras, what I can't make up for in policemen. I hope that we can make up for in cameras and cameras can be our eyes," Scott said.

City Council member Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz serves the neighborhood where the latest deadly shooting happened.

"Knowing the people that live along that block very well, a lot of them are personal friends of mine. I was very concerned," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.

She's calling on anyone who knows anything to reach out to police.

"I think it's important for all residents to be the eyes and the ears so if they see anything that they're concerned about, report it right away to the police," she said.