Police look to identify man who robbed Turkey Hill

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for a man who robbed a Turkey Hill in Maidencreek Township Tuesday morning.

The man stole the cash register and fought with a customer at the Turkey Hill in the 300 block of Main Street, police say.

Officials believe this may be a related incident to the individual who stole a cash register from a Sunoco gas station in Alsace Township on Saturday.

Anyone with information or can identify the suspect is asked to contact police.

69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org .