Police respond to accident with multiple entrapments in Richmond Twp.
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. - Police responded to an accident with multiple entrapments Wednesday morning in Richmond Township.
The accident involved two vehicles and took place in the 1600 block of Route 662 in the front of McArdle's Pub.
The owner of the pub said he was inside getting ready to open when he heard a crash.
He said when he went to check what happened, he noticed his door was broken and looked out the window to see one car continuously ramming another.
Police on scene say a truck struck a car several times.
"Looked out the window to make sure the person wasn't leaving the scene and there was a continual smash of the car and they didn't stop," said Larry Pickar, the owner of McArdle's pub.
Route 622 was closed between Forgehill Road and Lake Road.
Follow 69 News for more updates.
