Police respond to overturned car in Reading
READING, Pa. - Police responded to a report of an overturned car Tuesday evening in Reading.
The incident took place in the 800 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 6:30 p.m.
Initial reports indicate there were multiple people in the car.
Police say the car hit a van that was either stopped or parked before it flipped over.
There were no injuries reported.
Follow 69 News for more updates.
