Police respond to overturned car in Reading

READING, Pa. - Police responded to a report of an overturned car Tuesday evening in Reading.

The incident took place in the 800 block of Schuylkill Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Initial reports indicate there were multiple people in the car.

Police say the car hit a van that was either stopped or parked before it flipped over.

There were no injuries reported.

