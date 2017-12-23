Police locate missing Berks County man
Man found safe
SHILLINGTON, Pa. - Shillington Police have located a 96-year-old man initially reported missing from Berks County Saturday.
Allen Zellers was safely located after police issued a missing endangered person advisory.
