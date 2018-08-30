Police search nabs 2 people on warrants; 3rd person at large

TULPEHOCKEN TWP., Pa. - An observant police chief and a man cutting grass combined to set off an air and ground search in Berks County on Thursday.

Tulpehocken Township's police chief, Kris Kerschner, said he was driving along the 5100 block of Route 419 shortly after 9 a.m., when he recognized a man cutting grass as someone with an outstanding bench warrant.

The chief pulled over, but the man, identified by police as Fred Bomgardner, ran into a nearby cornfield. That sparked a search involving a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter, Berks County sheriff's deputies, and multiple K9 units.

In the meantime, the owner of the home where Bomgardner was mowing the lawn allowed officers to search the house, where they found two other people with bench warrants in the basement. They were identified by police as Tyler Bomgardner, 24, and Tori Oswald, 20.

Fred Bomgardner, 51, managed to elude capture, police said. Anyone who knows of his whereabouts can contact Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913.