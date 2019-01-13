Police searching for person they say stole cash register at gas station

69 News

ALSACE TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in their search for a suspect they say stole a gas station cash register in Berks County.

Police said the suspect entered the Sunoco gas station on 3123 Pricetown Road in Alsace Township Saturday at 9:31 p.m.

The suspect entered the station, took the register and then fled on foot.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact PSP Reading barracks at 610-378-4011 and reference incident# PA2019-48295.