Police: String of thefts in Berks believed to be connected

MAIDENCREEK TWP., Pa. - Authorities say they believe three thefts in Berks County are connected because in most cases, the thief is taking the cash register or at least part of it.

The latest theft happened Tuesday morning at a Turkey Hill in Maidencreek Township where a man took cash and scuffled with a customer.

State and local police are currently exchanging evidence and information that they hope will help stop this string of thefts.

"I think the MO is similar between the Alsace Township robbery theft as it is at the Turkey Hill in Blandon with them just coming over the counter and just taking the money drawer out of the cash register," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper David Beohm, a public information officer for Reading-based Troop L.

State police are joining Reading and Northern Berks Regional police in the hunt for a man they believe could be behind at least three thefts in Berks County.

"You'll get a whole string of them and the cops either figure it out or the person does it one too many times," said Beohm.

They say a man isn't just taking cash, but the cash register.

"A male came into the Turkey Hill in Blandon and made a purchase. Several minutes later, the male returned, attempted to make another purchase. When the cash register was opened by the clerk, he hopped the counter, grabbed the open cash drawer," said Detective Robert Wood Jr. with the Northern Berks Regional Police.

Police say he then struck a customer who tried to stop him. They say the thief's description is similar to the guy wanted in a theft that happened at a Sunoco on Pricetown Road in Alsace Township on Saturday and at a Getty Mart on Morgantown Road in Reading on Monday.

Authorities say they hope to track down the thief soon and they're also hoping someone saw something that could help with their investigation.

"Especially for the Alsace Manor job. Saw a vehicle, it was a pickup truck, parked on what I would call the west side or the Antitem Road side of the Alsace Manor Fire Company," Beohm said.

If you know anything at all about these thefts, contact Crime Alert Berks County.

