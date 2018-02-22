Pothole-riddled road causes problems for Centre residents
'It's really bad'
CENTRE TWP., Pa. - Chunks of missing road make for a rough ride on Schuylkill Hill Road in Centre Township, even if you can dodge some of the potholes. The road has deteriorated so much that township representatives voted to shut down the northbound side.
But even before the closure, Lisa Steingraber said her family has felt the impact, because school buses stopped driving on it.
"They are saying the road is too dangerous to drive on, however, they expect the children to walk it," Steingraber told 69 News.
She said the kids can walk a half-mile to another bus stop, but she said that's not safe, so she takes the kids school.
"The ultimate goal is to have the school provide transportation for my children," she said.
School leaders said they've heard Steingraber's complaints and are working to find a solution.
Schuylkill Hill Road has been in bad shape for a long time. Community members said an ongoing bridge replacement project is diverting a lot of traffic that way, and it's causing a lot of damage.
"If you are going to go down Schuylkill Avenue, I would think twice. It's really bad," said driver Justin Regan.
Regan agrees with the road being closed. While it takes an extra 15 to 20 minutes to go another way, he said it's worth it.
"I've seen a couple of cars where the rods have been bent or the rims have been bent," Regan said.
Centre Township representatives said they've reached out to PennDOT in the hopes of getting funding to fix the road. PennDOT said it's been in touch with township representatives, but it could take some time before it's determined whether it will help fund any of the repairs.
