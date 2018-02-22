Berks

Pothole-riddled road causes problems for Centre residents

'It's really bad'

By:

Posted: Feb 22, 2018 06:36 PM EST

Updated: Feb 22, 2018 06:50 PM EST

Pothole-riddled road causes problems...

CENTRE TWP., Pa. - Chunks of missing road make for a rough ride on Schuylkill Hill Road in Centre Township, even if you can dodge some of the potholes. The road has deteriorated so much that township representatives voted to shut down the northbound side.

But even before the closure, Lisa Steingraber said her family has felt the impact, because school buses stopped driving on it.

"They are saying the road is too dangerous to drive on, however, they expect the children to walk it," Steingraber told 69 News.

She said the kids can walk a half-mile to another bus stop, but she said that's not safe, so she takes the kids school.

"The ultimate goal is to have the school provide transportation for my children," she said.

School leaders said they've heard Steingraber's complaints and are working to find a solution.

Schuylkill Hill Road has been in bad shape for a long time. Community members said an ongoing bridge replacement project is diverting a lot of traffic that way, and it's causing a lot of damage.

"If you are going to go down Schuylkill Avenue, I would think twice. It's really bad," said driver Justin Regan.

Regan agrees with the road being closed. While it takes an extra 15 to 20 minutes to go another way, he said it's worth it.

"I've seen a couple of cars where the rods have been bent or the rims have been bent," Regan said.

Centre Township representatives said they've reached out to PennDOT in the hopes of getting funding to fix the road. PennDOT said it's been in touch with township representatives, but it could take some time before it's determined whether it will help fund any of the repairs.

Continue Reading

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

WEATHER ALERT

There are 2 areas under alert.   DETAILS >>>

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

01:35 AM

  • E 5 mph
  • 97%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Spring preview: Thermometer soars to record high in Berks
69 News

Spring preview: Thermometer soars to record high in Berks

Despite 2017 losses, FirstEnergy optimistic about future
69 News

Despite 2017 losses, FirstEnergy optimistic about future

Hundreds of hurricane evacuees seek support in Berks

Hundreds of hurricane evacuees seek support in Berks

After Berks discovery, spotted lanternfly threatens Maryland

After Berks discovery, spotted lanternfly threatens Maryland

GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map
69 News

GOP leaders to seek halt to Pennsylvania congressional map

Township to Fairgrounds Mall owner: 'Put up or shut up'
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Township to Fairgrounds Mall owner: 'Put up or shut up'

Plaintiff in redistricting case weighs in on court's map
Jace Codi | 69 News

Plaintiff in redistricting case weighs in on court's map

Bank robbed, pair of Wilson schools put on lockdown

Bank robbed, pair of Wilson schools put on lockdown

HeartSAFE heroes awarded for saving Wyomissing man's life
Katiera Winfrey | 69 News

HeartSAFE heroes awarded for saving Wyomissing man's life

Teacher gets probation for indecent contact with student
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Teacher gets probation for indecent contact with student

Police: Masked robber pistol-whips convenience store clerk

Police: Masked robber pistol-whips convenience store clerk

GoFundMe page created to help couple who lost home to fire
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

GoFundMe page created to help couple who lost home to fire

2-alarm fire destroys home in remote area of eastern Berks
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

2-alarm fire destroys home in remote area of eastern Berks

Smucker: New congressional map result of 'judicial activism'

Smucker: New congressional map result of 'judicial activism'

Months-long bridge project closes Blacksmith Road in Amity
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Months-long bridge project closes Blacksmith Road in Amity

Pa. court's new congressional map has big impact on Berks

Pa. court's new congressional map has big impact on Berks

Truck hauling human waste goes off road near Boyertown
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Truck hauling human waste goes off road near Boyertown

Hope meets hockey: Royals players on mission to help others
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Hope meets hockey: Royals players on mission to help others

New congressional map presents challenges for Berks leaders

New congressional map presents challenges for Berks leaders

Penn State Berks tops among campuses in 2018 THON fundraiser

Penn State Berks tops among campuses in 2018 THON fundraiser

Police prepping drivers for roundabout at Routes 222, 662
69 News

Police prepping drivers for roundabout at Routes 222, 662

Pa. GOP to take newly-released congressional map to court
69 News

Pa. GOP to take newly-released congressional map to court

Pa. court issues new congressional map for 2018 elections
69 News

Pa. court issues new congressional map for 2018 elections

Multiple-rollover crash shuts down snowy I-78 West in Berks

Multiple-rollover crash shuts down snowy I-78 West in Berks

Coroner IDs man killed in crash on West Shore Bypass
Jace Codi | 69 News

Coroner IDs man killed in crash on West Shore Bypass

2-alarm fire damages apartment building in Wyomissing
Jace Codi | 69 News

2-alarm fire damages apartment building in Wyomissing

Man killed in crash on West Shore Bypass in Reading
Jace Codi | 69 News

Man killed in crash on West Shore Bypass in Reading

Hamburg woman killed, husband injured in domestic incident
69 News

Hamburg woman killed, husband injured in domestic incident

Allentown bests Reading 3-2 in Battle of the Badges game
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Allentown bests Reading 3-2 in Battle of the Badges game

Ceremony in Reading commemorates USS Maine sinking
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Ceremony in Reading commemorates USS Maine sinking

Dunkin' Donuts cuts ribbon to open newest store in Berks
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Dunkin' Donuts cuts ribbon to open newest store in Berks

Pedestrian struck by car on Route 61 in Leesport
Tim Lind | 69 News

Pedestrian struck by car on Route 61 in Leesport

Arson suspected in fire at Ashley Furniture; $1.5M damage

Arson suspected in fire at Ashley Furniture; $1.5M damage

Amity homeowners on alert after string of burglaries
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Amity homeowners on alert after string of burglaries

Deadline looms: Pa. court has until Monday to pick new map

Deadline looms: Pa. court has until Monday to pick new map

Training for a school shooting: 'It's all about buying time'

Training for a school shooting: 'It's all about buying time'

Traffic stop, response draw attention in downtown Reading
69 News

Traffic stop, response draw attention in downtown Reading

'Dig the Commons' work shifts focus on shopping center lot
69 News

'Dig the Commons' work shifts focus on shopping center lot

Reading Royals set to skate into big weekend on home ice
69 News

Reading Royals set to skate into big weekend on home ice

Dump truck swerves to avoid crash, rolls onto side
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Dump truck swerves to avoid crash, rolls onto side

Reading Fightins to have new radio home for 2018 season

Reading Fightins to have new radio home for 2018 season

Lower Alsace asks Berks County for assistance with loan
69 News

Lower Alsace asks Berks County for assistance with loan

2-alarm fire causes minor damage to Ashley Furniture
Andrew Valentino | 69 News

2-alarm fire causes minor damage to Ashley Furniture

So many maps, so little time: Redistricting debate continues

So many maps, so little time: Redistricting debate continues

State office candidates address Berks Patriots
69 News

State office candidates address Berks Patriots

Allentown man, 19, ID'd as victim of fatal crash in Berks
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Allentown man, 19, ID'd as victim of fatal crash in Berks

Berks DA on opioid task force: We're going to work together
69 News

Berks DA on opioid task force: We're going to work together

After Florida shooting, Berks schools to review safety plans

After Florida shooting, Berks schools to review safety plans

Exeter Township HS cheerleaders bring home national title

Exeter Township HS cheerleaders bring home national title

Fightins reveal 2018 promo schedule as tickets go on sale
Matt Roth | 69 News

Fightins reveal 2018 promo schedule as tickets go on sale