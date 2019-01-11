Pottstown Hospital employees donated $20,000 in 2018 to charities
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Pottstown Hospital- Tower Health employees donated more than $20,000 to charities last year.
Some of the donations were made through "Casual for a Cause," a weekly dress-down day at Pottstown Hospital.
Each month, a charity is designated and every week, employees pay $3 for a "Casual for a Cause" sticker that allows them to wear jeans on Fridays.
“I am continually amazed by the generosity of Pottstown Hospital’s employees,” said Pottstown Hospital President and CEO Rich Newell. “Whether it is supporting 'Casual for a Cause,' volunteering in the Pottstown community, serving on boards of local organizations, and collecting shoes for 'In Ian’s Boots,' among many other service opportunities, Pottstown Hospital’s employees are engaged in the community and enjoy helping to make a difference.”
Organizations that received donations include the Pottstown Library, Tri-County Active Adult Center, Foundation for Pottstown Education, Amazing Raise, and Boyertown Multi-Service.
