Pray for Luci: GoFundMe helping 5-year-old victim of abuse

ST. LAWRENCE, Pa. - A 5-year-old girl from Berks County is in a fight for her life, with her father and other family members by her side on a long road to recovery.

Luci suffered a traumatic brain injury inside her home in St. Lawrence on February 26, and over the past four weeks, she's undergone multiple surgeries at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

Luci's father has been staying with his daughter, and the little girl's aunt has created a GoFundMe account to help him makes ends meet until Luci is ready to go home.

"He will need help with the medical bills, his bills and making sure he can stay at the hospital with her," said Elizabeth Fox.

Luci's aunt has also been updating the GoFundMe page with news of her niece's progress, with the most recent post being made Sunday. Elizabeth said she has progressed enough to be transferred to the CHOP's inpatient rehabilitation unit.

As for the person accused of harming Luci, she was arrested Monday and committed to the Berks County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, and recklessly endangering another person.