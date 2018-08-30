Priest who used to serve in Berks under investigation
READING, Pa. - This week, another Catholic priest with ties to the Allentown Diocese is accused of sexually abusing a minor.
“As we handle all the child abuse reported in Berks County, we immediately began an investigation,” Berks County District Attorney John Adams said. "The investigation at this point is early on."
Rev. David Gillis, who most recently worked in Orlando, has been removed from ministry. He used to serve in Berks County, which is where the allegations came from. Gillis worked at St. Joseph's Parish in Reading in 1995. The following year, he moved to St. John Baptist de la Salle parish in Shillington, where he stayed for almost a decade. At this point, officials don't know which church Gillis was at during the time of the alleged abuse.
The Diocese of Allentown said it has a zero tolerance policy, and it reported the allegation to the Berks District Attorney and church officials in Orlando.
"The Diocese of Allentown contacted the diocese in Orlando, Florida, and the Diocese of Orlando, Florida, removed him from his duties as of today," Adams said.
The Diocese of Orlando released a letter, which said, "The safety and well-being of our vulnerable populations are very important to us," adding, "… we pray for all victims and their families and for those involved in this situation."
This allegation comes in the wake of a statewide grand jury report that said more than 300 Catholic priests in Pennsylvania sexually abused more than 1,000 children. The district attorney says this investigation is not related to that report.
"We are investigating the matter, we are trying to determine whether the allegation is credible, and we hope to have some conclusions in the very near future," Adams said.
