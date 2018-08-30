Probation officer ID'd as victim of fatal crash in Berks

DOUGLASS TWP., Pa. - The Berks County district attorney said he is investigating a crash that claimed the life of a county juvenile probation officer.

Joseph Soupik, 31, died after being taken to Pottstown Hospital from the scene of the wreck, which happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday on Benjamin Franklin Highway, near Squirrel Hollow Road, in Douglass Township.

Witnesses said Soupik's motorcycle and a pickup truck collided at that intersection.

The pickup's driver was treated for unspecified injuries and later released, police said.

District Attorney John Adams said he is unable to release further details about the crash because of it being an active investigation.