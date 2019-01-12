PSU Berks raises nearly $19K for pediatric cancer

READING, Pa. - Penn State students returned Friday to the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading for the second edition of the "Inspire The Night" event, centered around the experience of the pediatric cancer fighting benefit known as THON, a 46 hour dance party held every year in State College.

"We have silent auctions, live auctions that will also raise some of the money," said Co-Executive Director of PSU Berks THON Veronika Garguilo. "Tonight we do have a photographer that's going to be walking around family speakers which are actually THON families as well as a photo booth."

Former organizer and now Penn State Berks alumna Brenna Lauer heads to State College for THON with her friends to show support.

"We pretty much try to do any events we can help out with THON. I've been to the big THON weekend dance marathon, I've been there twice since I've graduated," Lauer said.

One Penn State student who sits on the THON board says this event means even more to him having been a THON kid himself.

"It's super overwhelming being a part of this board 'cause what THON does for you as a kid diagnosed with cancer is unbelievable," said Tyler Lehman.

Lehman, currently a PSU Berks senior studying criminal justice, was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma in 2015. He hadn't heard of THON until the organization reached out to his family.

"It turned our whole world upside down but with THON they pretty much acted like everything was going to be alright. It was great and it was fantastic from what they did to support us," he said.

THON's mission of helping families with children fighting cancer is something that stays with students even after they graduate.

"Just the impact that we had with the kids and seeing how much we can help them it's just something you don't just stop, it's just something you keep loving to do," said Lauer.

The event raised nearly $19,000 to fight pediatric cancer.