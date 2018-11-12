R. M. Palmer kicks off holiday season with new chocolate

R.M. Palmer Company

WEST READING, Pa. - R.M. Palmer Company is introducing new chocolate products for Christmas 2018.

To kick off the holiday season, the company is offering a 22-ounce "Football FANtasy," a hollow, milk chocolate football.

The Christmas line includes Puddles, a snowman decorated with white and milk chocolate in four different designs and Flakey, a solid cookies and creme snowman.

Additionally, R.M. Palmer is offering Double Crisp Praying Hands Christmas Card available in two card designs.

The holiday line also includes Pepperment Bark Coins, which are smooth and crunchy.

R.M. Palmer is headquartered in West Reading and ships more than 500 items to retail locations in North America.