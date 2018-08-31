Rain, jackknifed tractor-trailer close I-78 West in Bethel

69 News

BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Flooding and a jackknifed tractor-trailer combined to force the closure of Interstate 78 West in Berks County for a few hours on Friday.

The flooding was along I-78 in neighboring Lebanon County; the jackknifed truck was on the Berks County side, according to emergency dispatchers.

The westbound lanes reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

A flash flood warning for northwestern Berks County was in effect until 1:15 p.m.