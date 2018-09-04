Rain, sun, lanternfly all concerns for Berks apple growers

PIKE TWP., Pa. - Calvin Beekman grows apples, but he finds himself in a pickle. He used to grow grapes, too, at his orchard in Pike Township, but the spotted lanternfly has decimated his vineyard. He's relying heavily on this year's apple crop to come through for him.

"We just started today," said Beekman, "We're in the Gala [apple] season right now. There's a lot of things that you need to worry about or be aware of as you're in this business."​

The spotted lanternfly can infest apple trees, too, but unless they attack young apple trees, the result won't be as devastating.

Beekman said the bigger threat is the rain, which has caused some apples to grow fungus or overgrowth, and the heat, which can cause sunburn and internal damage.

It's a similar story at Frecon Farms in neighboring Colebrookdale Township.

"The volume of rain we've had this year has been historic," said owner Steve Frecon. "It's been an unprecedented volume of rain. We've spent most of our summer picking through the rain, being soaking wet, getting rained on again in the afternoon, after we've already been rained on in the morning."

Though the weather has the biggest impact on things, Frecon doesn't want the spotted lanternfly disrupting families picking apples, so he's using an experimental trap developed in part by Penn State Berks.

"I'm satisfied with the results to see that something's being done," said Frecon.

Both orchards said they still expect to have a successful season, and that the number of spotted lanternflies they've seen has gone down.