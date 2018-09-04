Rain, sun, lanternfly all concerns for Berks apple growers
PIKE TWP., Pa. - Calvin Beekman grows apples, but he finds himself in a pickle. He used to grow grapes, too, at his orchard in Pike Township, but the spotted lanternfly has decimated his vineyard. He's relying heavily on this year's apple crop to come through for him.
"We just started today," said Beekman, "We're in the Gala [apple] season right now. There's a lot of things that you need to worry about or be aware of as you're in this business."
The spotted lanternfly can infest apple trees, too, but unless they attack young apple trees, the result won't be as devastating.
Beekman said the bigger threat is the rain, which has caused some apples to grow fungus or overgrowth, and the heat, which can cause sunburn and internal damage.
It's a similar story at Frecon Farms in neighboring Colebrookdale Township.
"The volume of rain we've had this year has been historic," said owner Steve Frecon. "It's been an unprecedented volume of rain. We've spent most of our summer picking through the rain, being soaking wet, getting rained on again in the afternoon, after we've already been rained on in the morning."
Though the weather has the biggest impact on things, Frecon doesn't want the spotted lanternfly disrupting families picking apples, so he's using an experimental trap developed in part by Penn State Berks.
"I'm satisfied with the results to see that something's being done," said Frecon.
Both orchards said they still expect to have a successful season, and that the number of spotted lanternflies they've seen has gone down.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading Public Museum designated a Certified Autism Center
The Reading Public Museum has earned the distinction of becoming Berks County's first destination and Pennsylvania's first museum to be designated as a Certified Autism Center.Read More »
- Man charged in theft from Exeter school sports organizations
- Rain, sun, lanternfly all concerns for Berks apple growers
- Estimated 50K gather for 15th Taste of Hamburg-er Festival
- RM Palmer pulls wraps off new Halloween candy for 2018
- Cleanup continues following flash floods in Sinking Spring
- A beautiful Labor Day at Blue Marsh Lake after rough weekend
Latest From The Newsroom
- Shooting in Allentown puts Jefferson Elementary on brief lockdown
- Ex-Allentown Mayor Ed Pawlowski scheduled to be sentenced in October
- Heat advisory issued with hot, humid weather to stick around through Thursday
- Updated Police allege 18-year-old holds teenage girl hostage in van, messages family
- Updated Rain, sun, lanternfly all concerns for Berks apple growers
- Updated Health Beat: Microbubbles treat liver cancer?
- Center Valley man charged for violently shaking baby
- Police investigate 47 traffic crashes during Labor Day travel period
- Flu shots now available at GIANT/MARTIN'S pharmacies
- Waste Management of PA purchases Sustainable Waste Solutions