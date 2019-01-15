RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Things have been getting louder under the ground for Reading Area Water Authority crews and customers, with a break under Route 61 at Berkley Park Road in Ontelaunee Township, leaving hundreds of homes without water – and when service is restored, under a boil water advisory.
"Tis the season," Bill Murray, a spokesman for RAWA, said. "We're ready for it all of December. Knock on wood, we had a relatively quiet month. We've never had a problem with this line up in this area so we don't know specific depths and all that."
Executive Director Bill Murray says this one proved difficult to track down and it's not part of the main that has broken recently in the same area.
"No, it's not our 30 or a 36 (inch main). It's a 24 inch main that shoots across Route 61," Murray explained. "It has nothing to do with the previous incidents."
One man found himself at the nearby Redner's stocking up on water for his family.
"About an hour-and-a-half ago, we got home (and) we had no water," Brad Reinert of Ontelaunee Township said. "It's the third or fourth time we had a boil water advisory, so here we go again."
Where does he think the problem lies?
"It's the infrastructure. We need to upgrade our infrastructure and until they do that, it's going to keep happening," Reinert said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction
Exeter Township Supervisors talked about a traffic project at the intersection of Gibraltar and Shelbourne roads that is tentatively scheduled for 2020 during their Monday meeting.Read More »
- Reading City Council votes to override mayor's vetoes
- Food banks watching shutdown closely
- Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death
- RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township
- Houlahan to have district office in Reading City Hall
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multiple efforts underway to save Allentown State Hospital
- Man connected with fatal Reading shooting charged with aggravated assault
- TV series being credited with spike in local thrift shop donations
- Gunman in NJ armed standoff fatally shot by police
- Twin home damaged in Carbon County fire
- New ArtsQuest donor relations director announced
- LVHN partners with ABE to help ensure travel safety
- LVEDC working on helping Valley businesses expand
- Developer Nat Hyman wants to buy property of former Allentown State Hospital
- Updated Exeter Township eyes 2020 for intersection construction