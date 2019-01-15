RAWA crews work to repair water main break in Ontelaunee Township

ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Things have been getting louder under the ground for Reading Area Water Authority crews and customers, with a break under Route 61 at Berkley Park Road in Ontelaunee Township, leaving hundreds of homes without water – and when service is restored, under a boil water advisory.

"Tis the season," Bill Murray, a spokesman for RAWA, said. "We're ready for it all of December. Knock on wood, we had a relatively quiet month. We've never had a problem with this line up in this area so we don't know specific depths and all that."

Executive Director Bill Murray says this one proved difficult to track down and it's not part of the main that has broken recently in the same area.

"No, it's not our 30 or a 36 (inch main). It's a 24 inch main that shoots across Route 61," Murray explained. "It has nothing to do with the previous incidents."

One man found himself at the nearby Redner's stocking up on water for his family.

"About an hour-and-a-half ago, we got home (and) we had no water," Brad Reinert of Ontelaunee Township said. "It's the third or fourth time we had a boil water advisory, so here we go again."

Where does he think the problem lies?

"It's the infrastructure. We need to upgrade our infrastructure and until they do that, it's going to keep happening," Reinert said.