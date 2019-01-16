RAWA unveils new truck to help with water main repairs
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. - Reading Area Water Authority customers in Ontelaunee Township ventured out to the township building and the Leesport Fire Company station to get water.
"We had (a main break) before but it was only half a day. This is coming up on two days now and we just don't have any water," Michael Morris of Ontelaunee Township said.
A water main break in the area of Route 61 and Berkley Park Road is impacting many in the township. Customers are hoping these water buffalo trips don't become too routine.
"We were not expecting (this) coming home from work. We were hoping that everything would have been fixed and ready to go," Morris said. "I'm hoping that they can resolve this issue as quickly as possible, fix the pipe."
RAWA representatives also rolled out a customized truck to help battle future water main breaks.
"It's completely equipped to handle … about 95 percent of the water main breaks. We have it on that truck to go out there," RAWA spokesman Bill Murray said. "We can basically have like a fire engine, the door goes up this thing rolls out."
Rather than having to take multiple trucks with various tools, the executive director of the authority says this is more of a consolidated approach.
"We've got shovels, rakes all the normal tools and all sorts of sleeves and repair couplings that we use on the water main breaks," Murray said.
The authority is anticipating another busy stretch of water main breaks as winter continues, and officials hope that now they can be more efficient when it comes to making repairs.
"It's to help the customers get back in service as quickly as possible," Murray said.
