Reading area's first medical marijuana dispensary opens
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - The Reading area's first medical marijuana dispensary held its grand opening Saturday.
Harvest Enterprises is located in the 3000 block of North 5th Street Highway in Muhlenberg Township.
The dispensary offers all approved prescribed forms of the drug.
The opening of the Reading area's first medical marijuana dispensary follows the adoption of a 2016 state law that legalized medical cannabis in Pennsylvania for people with serious medical conditions.
Medical marijuana became available at dispensaries in Pennsylvania starting in February of this year.
In the Lehigh Valley, dispensaries are located in Allentown and Bethlehem.
