Reading City Council holds special meeting
READING, Pa. - Reading City Council gathered for a special meeting – the first since the charter board issued an opinion saying council could investigate the mayor.
"The Charter Section 210 gives council the power to conduct investigations of any matters in city government essentially," Councilman John Slifko said.
During the meeting, Mayor Wally Scott and acting solicitor Osmer Deming were asked to leave as council went into an executive session that lasted (more than) an hour. Councilman John Slifko wouldn't confirm what was discussed in that session, but council did say it would discuss a "personnel matter." Slifko did address the Charter Board's decision.
"It could explore what the mayor's office has done, what any other departments have done, it could be wide ranging, if we chose to do it," Slifko said.
Council's response comes in the wake of the recent "City Hall shakeup," in which the mayor fired Managing Director Glenn Steckman, and City Property Manager Dana Damato. He also put solicitor "JD" Krafczek on leave. Krafczek later resigned.
"The terminations, whether they are legal or not that has yet to be determined, were certainly disruptive of city government. Due process doesn't appear to have been followed. It created instability in our administration," Slifko said.
Slifko wouldn't say any more on the subject, but he believes the public will get some answers in the next two to four weeks.
"It is important, whatever the outcome is, whatever steps council takes from here on out, we need to resolve this so that it doesn't happen again," Slifko said.
The mayor declined comment tonight. Because he was asked to leave during the executive session, he says he doesn't know the outcome.
