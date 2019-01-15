Reading City Council meets after Slifko's death

READING, Pa. - Flowers and a photo took the place of John Slifko in council chambers at Reading City Hall on Monday during the first council meeting since Slifko passed away Friday morning. Those around the table shared memories and stories.

"If you knew John, you knew that he gave his heart and soul to each one of us and to our city," City Councilwoman Lucine Sihelnik said.

"He did whatever he could, the best that he could. It was never about John. It was always about everyone else," City Council President Jeff Waltman added.

Councilman John Slifko died days after becoming ill during a meeting last Monday. The council held a moment of silence for him, and also shared memories about his devotion to the community.

"I spoke with him as with Thomas Jefferson, because to me that was the epitome of leadership and governance," City Councilwoman Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz recalled.

"He was trustworthy, he was worthy," City Councilman Brian Twyman said.

Community members also had a chance to recall their time spent with Slifko.

"A golden-hearted man, great sense of humor, always down to earth," one community member said.

"You could see John walking the streets, cleaning, picking up," another community member added.

The council says his empty seat will be hard to fill. However, his colleagues say, just like the hundreds of trees Slifko planted in the city, his legacy will continue to grow.

"I'll remember John always. If you needed something you went to John, somehow or other, he would take care of you, " City Councilman Stratton Marmarou said, "… Wherever you're at John, know we're all thinking about you."

Funeral services will be held Saturday at the Calvary UCC on Centre Avenue in Reading. The council has 30 days to appoint Slifko's replacement.