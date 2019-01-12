Reading City Council Vice President John Slifko dies
READING, Pa. - Reading City Council Vice President John Slifko has died.
Slifko died around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at the hospital. He had been in the hospital since suffering a medical emergency during a council session on Monday. He was 71.
Slifko represented District 6 in Reading since 2016. He was sworn in exactly three years ago to the day of his death.
"You need people with that kind of integrity. Especially around these tables to be the leaders. He wasn't in it for John, he was in it for everyone else," said council president Jeff Waltman.
The nature of his passing isn't clear.
Slifko served 27 years with Reading City Charter where he was a legal advisor and served as vice chair of the charter board.
He spent three years as a member of the clean city coordinating committee, which resulted in a street sweeping system, municipal trash collection and anti-graffiti ordinance.
Slifko spent 25 years volunteering with the Reading Shade Tree Commission where he was responsible for planting 750 trees along the streets of Reading.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks County Redner's debuts same-day delivery
Delivery can be expected within 1 to 2 hours.Read More »
- Man injured in Heidelberg Township crash
- PSU Berks raises nearly $19K for pediatric cancer
- Community mourns loss of Reading's city council vice president
- City council vice president remembered in death as a fighter for his constituents
- Berks business owners meet for annual 'commissioners update'
- NYPD back at Berks landfill on Friday in search for missing man
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Man injured in Heidelberg Township crash
- Squirrel Whisperer details unique bond
- February SNAP benefits to be paid January 19
- Community mourns loss of Reading's city council vice president
- Excess of cheese leads to problems for dairy farmers
- Updated Berks County Redner's debuts same-day delivery
- PSU Berks raises nearly $19K for pediatric cancer
- Wolf inauguration details revealed
- Harvest Home Farms receives Pennsylvania Leopold Conservation Award
- Terry Rang named editor-in-chief of The Morning Call