Reading City Council Vice President John Slifko dies

READING, Pa. - Reading City Council Vice President John Slifko has died.

Slifko died around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning at the hospital. He had been in the hospital since suffering a medical emergency during a council session on Monday. He was 71.

Slifko represented District 6 in Reading since 2016. He was sworn in exactly three years ago to the day of his death.

"You need people with that kind of integrity. Especially around these tables to be the leaders. He wasn't in it for John, he was in it for everyone else," said council president Jeff Waltman.

The nature of his passing isn't clear.

Slifko served 27 years with Reading City Charter where he was a legal advisor and served as vice chair of the charter board.

He spent three years as a member of the clean city coordinating committee, which resulted in a street sweeping system, municipal trash collection and anti-graffiti ordinance.

Slifko spent 25 years volunteering with the Reading Shade Tree Commission where he was responsible for planting 750 trees along the streets of Reading.